Crown (NYSE:CCK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Crown stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

