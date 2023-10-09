Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 244,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

