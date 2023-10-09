Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.38. 682,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,250. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

