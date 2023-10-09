Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 820 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,307. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

