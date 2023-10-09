Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 624 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,598. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.