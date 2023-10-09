Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

TXN traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.17. 492,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,125. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.52. The company has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

