Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $109.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

