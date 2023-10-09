Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,316 shares of company stock worth $152,882,777 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.09. The stock has a market cap of $199.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

