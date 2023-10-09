Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,377. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.