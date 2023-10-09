Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,087 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

