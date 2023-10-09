Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $53.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.