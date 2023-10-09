Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 7th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,860 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $53.55 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

