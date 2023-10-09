Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.53. 586,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,038. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

