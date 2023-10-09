Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,368. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.