Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %
Caterpillar stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,368. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.