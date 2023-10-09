Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TAST. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

TAST stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,329,000. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

