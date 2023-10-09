Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 371,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,872. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

