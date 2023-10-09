BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners increased its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $643.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

