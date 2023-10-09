BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $642.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.27. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

