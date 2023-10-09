BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $380,281.84 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $341.23 million and approximately $380,281.84 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $27,476.69 or 0.99975166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,936.89846061 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $384,183.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

