Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

BIOC stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.69. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biocept by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

