BinaryX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115.42 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. BinaryX has a market cap of $115.42 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $23.81 or 0.00086624 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000839 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
