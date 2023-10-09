Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $261.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

