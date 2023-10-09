Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $381.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

