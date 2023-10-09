Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

