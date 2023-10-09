Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

