Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 581 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $50,459,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Boeing by 99.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $187.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.