Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSE:AWX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
