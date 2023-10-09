Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

