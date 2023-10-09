Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,616 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.69. 45,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,226. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

