Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.09. 612,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,332. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.65.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

