Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $67.93. 4,503,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,815,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

