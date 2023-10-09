Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,568,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.