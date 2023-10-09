Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.23. 149,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,888. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

