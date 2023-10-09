Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 467.8% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 142,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

