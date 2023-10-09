Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 135,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,009. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

