Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $4.86 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,628. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

