Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.60. 497,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

