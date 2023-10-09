Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,929 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.3% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.79. 1,759,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,113,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $300.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.