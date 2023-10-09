Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,411. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average of $214.09. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

