AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.7 %

APP stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 673.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,610,250 shares of company stock valued at $947,717,590. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AppLovin by 254.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

