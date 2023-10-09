Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

