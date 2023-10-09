ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $65.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,272,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,178,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,272,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,178,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,519.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,700 shares of company stock worth $27,018,754. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.