AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.