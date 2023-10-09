Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 651,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,717. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

