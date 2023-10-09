Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $392.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,047. The company has a market cap of $314.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

