Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,579. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

