Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,884. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.22 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.97 and a 200-day moving average of $371.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

