American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $377.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

