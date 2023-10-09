Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

AMRN stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $345.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $80.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO Patrick Holt bought 300,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Amarin by 759.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $16,575,000,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

