Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $816.61 million, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $71,214.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,387,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,059,196.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,213 shares of company stock worth $1,860,714. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.