Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

